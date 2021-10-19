Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 85.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $44,440,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at $49,878,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after acquiring an additional 203,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,506 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVID opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

