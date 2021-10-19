Axa S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,800 Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $277.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.70 and a 12 month high of $308.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

