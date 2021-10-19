Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

UMC opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

