Axa S.A. Lowers Holdings in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,480 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYNE. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,511 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.68.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. The company had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

