Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

