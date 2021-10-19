Axa S.A. Trims Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 60.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,440,000 after buying an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Crown by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,548,000 after buying an additional 359,555 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Crown by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,242,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Crown by 42.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,271,000 after buying an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Crown by 19.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,869,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,080,000 after buying an additional 300,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on CCK. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.39.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.