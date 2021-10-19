Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 26,312 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total transaction of $4,779,048.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $181.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.28. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -168.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.