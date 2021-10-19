Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

AYLA stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,798. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $127.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.25% and a negative net margin of 1,096.41%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

