AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.20 million.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. AZZ has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.