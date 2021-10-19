Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €52.35 ($61.58).

Shares of BOSS opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €54.92 ($64.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.32.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.