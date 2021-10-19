BAE Systems’ (BA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

LON:BA opened at GBX 593.80 ($7.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 568.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 542.65. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The company has a market capitalization of £18.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

