BAE Systems plc (BAESY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.3419 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAESY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.