Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $254.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $264.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.47.

Baidu stock opened at $171.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Baidu by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

