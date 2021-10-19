Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $254.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $264.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $285.47.
Baidu stock opened at $171.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $354.82.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
