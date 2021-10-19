Baker Hughes (BKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -898.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $355,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.