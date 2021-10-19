BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Update

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 856,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BANF opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in BancFirst by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

