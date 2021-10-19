Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.74 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.