Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Down 25.9% in September

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 1,169,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,190. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,952,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 1,832,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 953,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.