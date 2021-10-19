Bank of America Downgrades Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $156.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International raised Futu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.23.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. Futu has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.99.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

