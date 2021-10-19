Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.80

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Bank of Georgia Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

