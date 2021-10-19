Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,767 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TVTX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,436.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,860 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after buying an additional 199,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 640,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 49,583 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,493 shares of company stock worth $1,750,503. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

