Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $434.79 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

