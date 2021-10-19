Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 377,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 315,710 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 420,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 53,240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

