Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.72 Million in Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 170,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $369,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITAC opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in providing 4D imaging radar solutions.

