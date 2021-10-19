Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of NuStar Energy worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in NuStar Energy by 70.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth $318,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 280.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

