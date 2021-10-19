Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,847 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 32.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

NYSE ORA opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.