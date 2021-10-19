Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 56,202 shares during the period.

Shares of PREF stock opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.

