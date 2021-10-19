Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.42 Million Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNXN opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $704.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

