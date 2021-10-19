Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.69% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.