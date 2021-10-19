Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

