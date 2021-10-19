Bank OZK (OZK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Bank OZK to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.