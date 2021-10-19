Barclays Lowers Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Underweight

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 23.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 224.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.