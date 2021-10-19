Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $1,278,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 66.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $252,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 677,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

BGH opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

