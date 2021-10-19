Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.67.

B opened at $42.15 on Friday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

