Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Lowered to $45.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $42.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

