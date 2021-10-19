Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABX. National Bankshares downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.53.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$23.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.30 and a twelve month high of C$38.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.73 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.95%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

