Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.