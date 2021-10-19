Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28.
In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
