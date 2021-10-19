Bellway (LON:BWY) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,928 ($51.32).

Shares of BWY stock traded up GBX 53 ($0.69) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,405 ($44.49). The company had a trading volume of 239,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,728. The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,376.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,433.68. Bellway has a one year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a one year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

