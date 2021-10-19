Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,843.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $43,843.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,848,227 coins and its circulating supply is 2,692,293 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

