Berenberg Bank Trims Lancashire (LON:LRE) Target Price to GBX 800

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 824.67 ($10.77).

Get Lancashire alerts:

LRE opened at GBX 550.50 ($7.19) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 543.50 ($7.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 766 ($10.01). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 615.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 638.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.