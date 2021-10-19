Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Stock Price Up 19.8%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) rose 19.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 1,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

