BIDR 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38.85 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $16.04 million and $38.85 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00065215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00070573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00100827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,548.09 or 0.99659399 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,826.89 or 0.06097473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021758 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.