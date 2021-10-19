Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BH.A remained flat at $$832.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 148. Biglari has a 1 year low of $250.50 and a 1 year high of $674.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $844.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.59.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($64.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

