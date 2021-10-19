Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,300 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 974,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

