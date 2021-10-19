BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BiomX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.44.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BiomX will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BiomX news, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon bought 25,000 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan bought 12,500 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,250 shares of company stock worth $165,000. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

