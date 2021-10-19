BioSyent (CVE:RX) Trading Down 0.9%

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.93 and last traded at C$6.93. Approximately 909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.99.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on BioSyent and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of C$87.75 million and a PE ratio of 20.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.66.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Company Profile (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

