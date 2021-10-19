Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.25 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:BIREF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 51,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.06.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
