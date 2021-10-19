BitBall (BTB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.37 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,662.72 or 0.99950339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00055509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046628 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.32 or 0.00731051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001620 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004408 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.