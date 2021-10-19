BitDAO Hits One Day Volume of $42.88 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $461.94 million and $42.88 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

