BitSend Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $100,441.31 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.68 or 0.00303813 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007397 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002126 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,836,662 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

