BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Hits $1.98 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $3,557.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.73 or 0.00409058 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 324,619,092 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.